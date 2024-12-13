Thane district launches the "Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan" to address water scarcity in Shahapur and Murbad talukas, aiming to reduce tanker dependency and improve water supply and groundwater recharge

Representational Pic/iStock

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated the "Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan," a significant water conservation drive aimed at addressing the ongoing water scarcity issues in the Shahapur and Murbad talukas. The campaign, launched on December 10, 2024, seeks to make these regions free from tanker water supply dependency, as per PTI reports.

The primary focus of the initiative is to enhance the water supply and recharge groundwater resources through a series of strategic water conservation projects. According to PTI, a district-level committee has been formed to oversee and ensure the successful implementation of the campaign, which is slated to run until September 30, 2025. This comprehensive programme is expected to play a crucial role in alleviating the water crisis in these areas.

The "Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan" will include various key interventions, including the construction and repair of dams, as well as the enhancement of water storage capacity through K.T. (Kumari Talao) and storage dams. The programme also aims to improve percolation ponds and village ponds, which play a vital role in retaining water and replenishing groundwater levels.

In addition, the drive will focus on cleaning and repairing existing drinking water wells and silting ponds, while also introducing innovative systems for water conservation, such as rooftop rainwater harvesting through bore wells and recharge shafts. According to the district administration, these efforts will help optimise local water resources and reduce dependency on external tanker supplies, especially in rural areas.

The initiative will be funded through multiple sources, including district planning funds, tribal and non-tribal sub-schemes, the Jalyukta Shivar mission, the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MREGS), and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions. The district administration has outlined its goal to ensure a consistent water supply of 40 to 45 litres per person annually in areas severely impacted by water scarcity.

To ensure the success of the campaign, group development officers will conduct regular tours of the affected villages to assess local needs, provide coordination, and work closely with the local authorities. This grassroots-level approach is expected to help tailor solutions to specific community requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)