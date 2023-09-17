Thane: 10 locals rescued after fire breaks out in residential building

At least 10 residents were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a seven-storey building in Thane on Sunday

At least 10 residents were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a seven-storey building in Thane on Sunday.

According to the officials, the blaze erupted in a flat on the fourth floor of Brahmand Complex building around 2.20 pm.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated that a team of firemen from Balkum fire station and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot.

"The team managed to rescue 10 persons who were trapped in the building," Tadvi said.

"Several valuables, furniture and appliances were gutted in the blaze. The seven-storey structure has 32 flats," the official said.

According to the official, two fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, which was brought under control in two hours.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a fire broke out inside a Kurla SRA building around midnight, early on Saturday.

While no one was injured in the incident, nearly 40 people were admitted to a nearby hospital after complaining of suffocation due to the thick smoke.

An eyewitnesses told mid-day reporter that a fire broke out in building number 7, E Wing of Premier Complex, opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla West.

The SRA building is a 12-storey structure.

The fire occurred in the electric meter box on the ground floor of the SRA building and it spread to the 12-floors through the wire duct.

The smoke spread rapidly, leaving people stranded. Several of the residents were asleep when they started experiencing suffocation due to the thick smoke.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) official, at least 60 people were rescued from the building.

Thirty-five people were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. Fire brigade officials arrived at the site within 15 minutes, said residents.

(with inputs from PTI)