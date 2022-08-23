Thane: 23-year-old arrested for forging police commissioner's signature

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had fabricated the certificate

Thane police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly forging the signature of Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and making a fake permit to operate a security agency.

Kapurbawdi had received a tip-off that a person is searching for security personnel for his agency but do not have any license to run it. The man was identified as Shivam Pande (23). He was running a security agency named Brahman Agency Security and Man Power services. When cops reached his house for questioning, he claimed of getting the license through a legal way but later confessed to forging the police commissioner's signature.

"He not only claimed running the agency but presented a license letter on his own. There was the name of another partner, and had Thane Police seal, Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh's signature too," said an official from Kapurbawdi police station. "When asked when he applied for the license he claimed of applied in January 2022 and has validity from February 2022 till 2027," the official added.

During questioning, police asked him to furnish the application letter but Pandey could not show it. When cops told him, that if the document is forged he will be in trouble, after which he broke down and revealed he forged not only the letter but the signature of the commissioner too.

"The accused googled the license for the agency and came across a letter issued to an agency in Thane. He copied the sign. Created exact copy of it and sent it to his friend in Bhiwandi and got it printed," said Uttam Sonawane, senior inspector of Kapurbawdi police station. "Pande has been arrested," he added. Pandey has been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) and forgery.

