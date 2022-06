The thefts occurred in Avlia masjid between May 12 and June 15

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, 25 ceiling fans were allegedly stolen from a mosque in Bhiwandi, police said.

The thefts occurred in Avlia masjid between May 12 and June 15.

