Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 29 year old man lodged in lock up tries to commit suicide booked

Thane: 29-year-old man lodged in lock-up tries to commit suicide, booked

Updated on: 22 July,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Bharat Narottam Sharma (29) was held on Wednesday night for offences including house trespass and was lodged in the police lock-up when he tried to end his life some hours later by using a bedsheet given to inmates

Thane: 29-year-old man lodged in lock-up tries to commit suicide, booked

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man has been booked for allegedly attempting suicide in the lock-up of Badlapur police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Bharat Narottam Sharma (29) was held on Wednesday night for offences including house trespass and was lodged in the police lock-up when he tried to end his life some hours later by using a bedsheet given to inmates, he said.

Also Read: Thane: 14-year-old girl sleeping in roadside shanty crushed to death as truck overturns on her 


"He tried to kill himself by making a noose of the bedsheet at 4:30 am on Thursday. He was saved by policemen on duty. We have charged him under section 309 (attempt to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code," the Badlapur police station official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK