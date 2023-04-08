Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 30 booked for unlawful assembly creating ruckus near temple

Thane: 30 booked for unlawful assembly, creating ruckus near temple

Updated on: 08 April,2023 03:31 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday when a large group of people gathered near the Hanuman temple and created a ruckus, following which the police were alerted, he said

Thane: 30 booked for unlawful assembly, creating ruckus near temple

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An offence has been registered against 30 people for unlawful assembly and creating a ruckus near a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.


An offence under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.



The incident took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday when a large group of people gathered near the Hanuman temple and created a ruckus, following which the police were alerted, he said.


There was a dispute over the land on which a Hanuman temple was built, which was purchased by the complainant and her family, who built a chawl there, the official said.

Also read: Mumbai: 10 per cent dogs recovered from canine distemper abandoned by owners

The tenants in the chawl, including some relatives of the complainant, started creating nuisance about the land and also over the portion where the temple was situated, he said.

There were frequent disputes between the complainant and the accused persons, who claimed that the land was a public place and they wanted to build another temple on it, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
thane news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra PTI indian penal code

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK