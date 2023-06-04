Thane: 30-year-old man gets life imprisonment for killing person

S B Kachre, Sessions Judge at Kalyan, in the order passed imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused

A court in Thane has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for pushing a person to death after a quarrel in 2016.

S B Kachre, Sessions Judge at Kalyan, in the order passed imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused.

The prosecutor told the court that Vinodkumar Chowdhari, the victim, used to visit the office of a developer at a building in Adivali village of Kalyan where the house of a woman, working at a bar, was also located on the second floor.

The victim befriended the woman staying on the second floor of the building and got into a relationship with her.

The accused, who worked at the developer's office, did not like this and asked the woman to discontinue her relationship with the person.

In the year 2016, on July 22, when the victim Vinodkumar came to the woman's house, the accused also arrived there and both had drinks following which they got involved a wordy quarrel.

The accused later pushed the victim to death from the balcony located on the building's second floor.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder).

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses, including the woman, to prove the case against the accused.

(with inputs from PTI)