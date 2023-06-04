Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 30 year old man gets life imprisonment for killing person

Thane: 30-year-old man gets life imprisonment for killing person

Updated on: 04 June,2023 11:00 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

S B Kachre, Sessions Judge at Kalyan, in the order passed imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused

Thane: 30-year-old man gets life imprisonment for killing person

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: 30-year-old man gets life imprisonment for killing person
x
00:00

A court in Thane has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for pushing a person to death after a quarrel in 2016.


S B Kachre, Sessions Judge at Kalyan, in the order passed imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused.


The prosecutor told the court that Vinodkumar Chowdhari, the victim, used to visit the office of a developer at a building in Adivali village of Kalyan where the house of a woman, working at a bar, was also located on the second floor.


The victim befriended the woman staying on the second floor of the building and got into a relationship with her.

The accused, who worked at the developer's office, did not like this and asked the woman to discontinue her relationship with the person.

In the year 2016, on July 22, when the victim Vinodkumar came to the woman's house, the accused also arrived there and both had drinks following which they got involved a wordy quarrel.

The accused later pushed the victim to death from the balcony located on the building's second floor.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder).

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses, including the woman, to prove the case against the accused.

(with inputs from PTI)

thane kalyan mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK