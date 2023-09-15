Breaking News
Thane: 43-year-old man receives burn wounds while putting out fire in flat

Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:54 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A 43-year-old man received burn wounds while he was extinguishing a fire in his flat in Thane on Friday evening

Representative image/iStock

A 43-year-old man received burn wounds while he was extinguishing a fire in his flat in Thane on Friday evening.


According to the Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi, a fire broke out following a cooking gas leakage in a flat in a building in the Kalwa at around 6 pm.


"Before firefighters could reach the spot, one of the building's residents, Shatrughan Thacker, rushed out of his home and started dousing the flames and in the process received burn injuries," Tadvi said.


"Later, firemen and RDMC personnel put out the blaze, which destroyed clothes and other materials in the flat," Tadvi added.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man died after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated collapsed in Dombivali East on Friday.

The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village, had 44 tenements and occupants have been evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking

"At round 5:40 pm on Friday, it collapsed, and search and rescue teams pulled out the body of Suraj Birja Lodya (55) from the debris some time later," the civic official said. KDMC chief Bhausaheb Dangde said two persons, who are believed to be unwell, were feared trapped while all other occupants had been evacuated.

"The 50-year-old building was declared dangerous and a notice had been issued asking occupants to vacate. Many had vacated but some had returned to the building," Dangde.

"The structure was sinking and the process of evacuating occupants began on Thursday evening and was underway at the time it collapsed," he informed.

"It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure by the KDMC earlier," another official said.

The search and rescue operation of the fire brigade and local disaster management cell was underway at the site.

(with inputs from PTI)

