Thane: 5 boys rescued after getting lost on hill during crab hunt

Updated on: 06 July,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The Thane boys, most of whom are about 12 years old, comprised three siblings. The rescue mission took seven hours, said officials.

Thane: 5 boys rescued after getting lost on hill during crab hunt

NDRF personnel with five boys who went to catch crabs on a hill but lost their way/ PTI

Five boys who went crab hunting on a hill in Thane city and got lost were rescued after a joint overnight effort involving different agencies, an official said on Saturday. The lads, most of whom are about 12 years old, comprised three siblings. The rescue mission took seven hours, reported PTI. 


"Five boys from Dargah Galli in Azad Nagar area went up to the Khadi Machine area on Mumbra hill around 5 pm in order to catch crabs. But they lost their way and raised an alarm. Some persons who were passing by at that time, heard them shouting for help, but could not find them. They later alerted the fire brigade," Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) told PTI. 


According to the news agency report, following the notice, a multi-agency search effort was begun, comprising members of the RDMC, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire department, and other organisations.


"The rescue operation was a challenging one as the team members had to face the precarious hilly region in darkness and amid rains. The boys were finally rescued around 3 am and handed over to their parents," Tadvi further stated. 

Meanwhile, fire official Ganesh Kedare, while speaking to ANI, said, "We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill. Our team immediately reached the spot. All five children have been rescued and they are safe."

With PTI inputs

