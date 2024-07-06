Thane: 5 boys rescued after getting lost on hill during crab hunt

The Thane boys, most of whom are about 12 years old, comprised three siblings. The rescue mission took seven hours, said officials.

NDRF personnel with five boys who went to catch crabs on a hill but lost their way/ PTI

Five boys who went crab hunting on a hill in Thane city and got lost were rescued after a joint overnight effort involving different agencies, an official said on Saturday. The lads, most of whom are about 12 years old, comprised three siblings. The rescue mission took seven hours, reported PTI.

"Five boys from Dargah Galli in Azad Nagar area went up to the Khadi Machine area on Mumbra hill around 5 pm in order to catch crabs. But they lost their way and raised an alarm. Some persons who were passing by at that time, heard them shouting for help, but could not find them. They later alerted the fire brigade," Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) told PTI.

According to the news agency report, following the notice, a multi-agency search effort was begun, comprising members of the RDMC, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire department, and other organisations.

"The rescue operation was a challenging one as the team members had to face the precarious hilly region in darkness and amid rains. The boys were finally rescued around 3 am and handed over to their parents," Tadvi further stated.

Meanwhile, fire official Ganesh Kedare, while speaking to ANI, said, "We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill. Our team immediately reached the spot. All five children have been rescued and they are safe."

A 25-year-old construction worker was hurt after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz West neighbourhood on Saturday morning, according to police.

The event occurred on Golibar Road near Ambewadi. "A fire broke out in a shanty built for construction workers. "Those present attempted to extinguish the flames, but a cylinder suddenly exploded," an official stated.

The injured worker was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident. After being notified, a water tanker and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, according to the official.

