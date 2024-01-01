Thane: 5 seriously injured in highway collision between SUV & truck

On Monday morning, five persons sustained serious injuries in a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district

According to Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Panch Pakhadi area when an SUV transporting railway cables from Vasai in Palghar district to Thane station encountered a tyre puncture and collided with a truck transporting nine tonnes of bricks from the Bhiwandi area to Mankhurd in Mumbai, the report added.

The report further quoted Tadvi stating that firefighters conducted a rescue operation to liberate the SUV driver who was stuck inside the vehicle.

The driver and four other occupants of the SUV were seriously injured and were sent to Thane Civil Hospital. Two of them were later evacuated to hospitals in Mumbai in critical condition, according to the official, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Thane, a case has been registered against four persons for allegedly fabricating records and excluding a beneficiary while obtaining compensation for the acquisition of land for a project.

According to a report in PTI, the cops said that the compensation pertained to a land acquired by the Indian Railways in the Katai area in Kalyan town of the Thane district.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly did not only manipulate records, they also omitted a woman beneficiary's name from the list of successors/ heirs.

The police officials from Manpada police station of Kalyan town told news agency PTI that the four persons wrongfully claimed the compensation amount of Rs 1.46 crore and denied the victim of Rs 48.82 lakh as her share of the compensation.

The cops on Saturday had registered a case against the four accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, an official said that three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old relative after an argument in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Reportedly, the victim was riding pillion on a motorbike with his two relatives, ages 23 and 31, in the Talasari taluka.

With PTI inputs

