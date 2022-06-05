Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days, to take him to Rajasthan
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from primary membership, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities
Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane: 6 held for firing at police informer

Thane: 6 held for firing at police informer

Updated on: 05 June,2022 05:32 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The firing took place on June 2 on Ghodbunder Road and the informer, who was on a motorcycle, had managed to escape unhurt by ducking

Thane: 6 held for firing at police informer

Representational Image


Six persons were arrested in Thane district for allegedly firing at a police informer, an official said on June 5.

The firing took place on June 2 on Ghodbunder Road and the informer, who was on a motorcycle, had managed to escape unhurt by ducking, he said.




"We have arrested Vishal Mutthuswamy, Rahul Vishwakarma, Kishore Singh, Anurag Mhatre, Abhijit Pashte nd Vikas Ninatiya and seized the firearm used in the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Patil said. 


Show full article

mumbai thane thane crime ghodbunder road maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK