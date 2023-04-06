Thane: Aaditya Thackeray takes aim at IAS-IPS officers

Thackeray Jr says whenever there is a government change in the state, those officers found to have ‘illegally’ colluded with the Shinde Sena will be sent to jail

A CCTV grab that shows Roshni Shinde of Shiv Sena (UBT) being confronted by members of the Shinde Sena

The incident in which Shinde Sena workers have been accused of assaulting a female worker of the Thackeray Sena has turned into a political potboiler; a first-of-its-kind ahead of the forthcoming polls, in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s home turf of Thane. Predicting that the current government’s fall is imminent, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to send all, including the Indian Administrative and police service officers, to jail for collaborating with the CM in ‘illegal activities’.

Aaditya was speaking at a protest march his party and MVA partners, the Congress and NCP, took out in Thane on Wednesday. The speakers, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT) Sushma Andhare, condemned Shinde Sena for assaulting Roshni Shinde on Sunday for her social media posts against CM Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aaditya gave a call for a ‘Mahila Sanman Yatra’ (march to honour women) across the state, because Roshni’s attackers were still scot-free, while the victim was expected to be arrested. He said the chief of Thane police was not present when he went to the headquarters to meet him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) mobilised its workers, whatever it is left with in Thane, around two days after chief minister Shinde spent the entire day leading a ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ across the city. MVA partners too joined in with their workers, but the Thackeray faction’s presence was prominent with Aaditya leading the way. The Thane rally also saw Aaditya reiterate his challenge of contesting the polls against Shinde in Thane. “Does Thane accept me?” he asked, adding, “We will win… make us victorious once again.”

Aaditya Thackeray gave a call for a ‘Mahila Sanman Yatra’ across the state at the protest march after the incident. Pics/Satej Shinde

Condemning police inaction, Aaditya declared that all those, including the IAS and IPS officers, would be jailed by the MVA’s future government for collaborating with the current government. “I tell the IAS and IPS officers that there will be an inquiry. There will be ‘jail bharo’, but ‘andolan jeevi’ will not go to jails... we will send you all to jail… Whatever is needed to be done for the public good will be done. I am telling this by swearing on the name of (late) Anand Dighe…” stated Aaditya.

The rival Sena has refuted that she was assaulted, but admitted that Roshni was verbally cautioned against indecent social media posts. The Thackeray Sena maintained that Roshni was hit on her abdomen despite her pleading that she was undergoing IVF treatment. She was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital where she was certified as ‘unhurt and healthy’. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Thane where Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son Aaditya met her on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Roshni was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. The Bandra hospital has a Thackeray group workers’ union in dominant position and works as a safety ring. After meeting Roshni, the ex-CM demanded justice for her and called CM Shinde ‘goondmantri’ (minister of goons) and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ‘fadtus’ (useless). Fadnavis retorted saying he was not ‘fadtus’ but ‘kartoos’ (bullet). The second rung leaders had taken the debate too far on Wednesday, calling out one another.