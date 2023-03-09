Thane: Authorities failed to provide us temporary accommodation, say Dombivli locals

Residents of Dombivli's Shanti Upvan society say they have been sleeping in the open since Saturday, as authorities have not provided any temporary accommodation

Residents sleep in the open space near a temple

More than 240 residents of Shanti Upvan society in Dombivli East, who had to vacate their homes after one wing developed cracks on Saturday, said on Wednesday that they have been sleeping in the open since, as no help has come from either the civic body or the state government. On Saturday evening, the fire brigade vacated all five wings at Shanti Upvan society on the Kalyan-Shilphata road after major damages were seen in F wing. Residents were moved to a temple nearby, but they alleged that most have been sleeping on roads or in open spaces nearby.

Residents of F wing said they have been wearing the same clothes since Saturday, as they are not allowed to go inside. People from the four other wings, which had no damage, have now been allowed to get their belongings. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also conducted a structural audit and decided to demolish the society, built in 1998, at the earliest. Residents told mid-day that politicians have been giving only assurances and doing nothing to help them.

Also read: Thane: 250 families in five buildings vacated after slabs loosen, pillar develop cracks

Amit Rathod, a resident of F wing, said on Wednesday that he was in the same clothes that he wore to office on Saturday. “When I returned, everyone was evacuated. My parents, my brother, my wife, our children have all been on the road since. At night, we sleep at the Saibaba temple. The authorities have made no arrangement for even food and water. Few local residents are giving us food. The government and civic officials and politicians visited us and assured us to provide help soon. But it has been four days and nothing has happened. Even the KDMC is giving us proper answers.”

Mitesh Bhanushali, another resident of F wing, said, “Some politicians visited us and told us that he would ensure accommodation, but they have done nothing. The builder gave us each a cheque of R1 lakh to pay rent for three years, as that is the time he said it would take to rebuild the society. The builder also took our signatures for the same.”

KDMC’s E-ward Assistant Commissioner Bharat Pawar said, “We are now allowing residents of other wings to get their belongings and valuables from their house, but we are not allowing anyone to enter F wing. We will take the help of a fire brigade team to remove residents’ belongings from the F wing in the next two-three days.”

Asked about lack of temporary accommodation for residents, Pawar said, “The builder gave them each a cheque of R1 lakh, which residents can use to pay deposit on a rented house.”

Meanwhile, MLA Shrikant Shinde met with KDMC Commissioner Dr Bhaisahab Dange, officials of Lodha developers and Shanti Upvan complex regarding the redevelopment. The KDMC instructed officials concerned to demolish the buildings at the earliest and redevelop the society soon. Until the redevelopment is not complete, residents should get rent money, the KDMC told them.