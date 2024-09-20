Breaking News
Thane Begging bowls out potholes filled in Diva

Thane: Begging bowls out, potholes filled in Diva

Updated on: 20 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Residents’ novel act of begging to raise money for pothole repairs spurs local civic officials to act the same day

The repair work started by the authorities (right) A potholed road in Diva

Key Highlights

  1. A group of local activists from Diva took action to fix potholes on the road
  2. Activists launched “Bheek Maango Andolan,” collecting money from locals to fund repairs
  3. The protest allegedly prompted the authorities to start road repairs

A group of local activists from Diva took action to fix the many potholes on the road from Shilgaon Naka to Diva station in Thane. After repeated complaints were ignored by authorities, the activists launched a “Bheek Maango Andolan,” collecting money from locals to fund repairs. The movement gained attention, and on Thursday, activists were seen begging for funds at the Diva ward committee office and on the road. The protest allegedly prompted the authorities to start road repairs, install barricades, and use JCB machines to fix the road.

