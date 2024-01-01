Thane: BJP MLA urges CM Shinde for settlement of dues before cluster dvpt initiation

Thane BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar asked Maharashtra CM to settle dues of workers from a rubber company before launching a development plan on the firm's plot.

Thane BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to settle pending dues of workers from a rubber company before launching a cluster development plan on the firm's plot, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, in a statement issued on Sunday, Kelkar, whose party works with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, expressed optimism for the Chief Minister's understanding and aid to workers affected by the company's shutdown.

Shinde recently presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for Thane's Wagle Estate cluster development project, the report added.

According to the report, CM Shinde had emphasised the importance of cluster redevelopment of the city's old and damaged structures, noting the tragedy of the Sairaj building collapse in 1998, which resulted in the death of 18 people.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from a variety of countries, owing to the state's friendly economic environment.

According to a PTI report, inaugurating a midnight blood donation programme to celebrate the New Year, Shinde emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasising the success of a comprehensive cleaning initiative in Mumbai that has spread to other parts of the state.

Shinde emphasised the successful completion of 85 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) agreed upon during the Davos meeting in 2023, highlighting Maharashtra's demand for international investments, the report added and further stated that Shinde observed a considerable increase in help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, which has released over Rs 165 crore to aid more than 20,000 individuals, a huge increase from prior payouts of Rs 2 to 3 crore.

He also praised the remarkable results of the deep cleaning initiative, a pivotal component of the Swachh Bharat campaign, leading to its expansion to other regions in Maharashtra. Over 100,000 individuals actively engaged in the cleanliness drive across ten locations in Mumbai recently, he added, according to the PTI report.

CM Shinde underlined the government's commitment to ensuring a clean, green, and healthy Mumbai, calling blood donation an extraordinarily honourable gesture and praising everyone who took part in the effort, the report added.

