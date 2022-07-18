Thane: Body of 7-year-old Mumbra boy recovered from creek

A joint team of local fishermen, local firemen and RDMC personnel carried out a search for the body, which was spotted between Vitava and Airoli creek

Representative image

On Monday, the Thane Municipal Corporation authorities recovered a body of a 7-year-old Mumbai resident who fell into a creek in Thane.

"Rishi Usva, a resident of Nagsen Nagar in Mumbra, had fallen into the creek on the evening of July 13 and had been missing since," said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A joint team of local fishermen, local firemen and RDMC personnel carried out a search for the body, which was spotted between Vitava and Airoli creek this evening.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death registered. Rishi was riding a bicycle outside his house and accidentally slipped into the creek abetting the house and was washed away," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)