Thane: Case against school headmistress, woman clerk for alleged misappropriation of funds

Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Thane
The offence was registered against the school's headmistress Smita Rajalakshmi Nair and junior clerk Neelam Milind Kamble and they are accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 20,53,621

A case has been registered against the headmistress of Thane Police School here and its woman clerk for allegedly misappropriating funds worth over Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The offence was registered against the school's headmistress Smita Rajalakshmi Nair and junior clerk Neelam Milind Kamble, Thane Nagar police station's official said.




The duo was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 467, 468, 471, 475 (all pertaining to forgery). The duo is accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 20,53,621, he said.


