Thane city records 18 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 300

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Thane city has recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,92,862, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 25.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, Thane currently has 349 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also reported on July 25, raising the fatality toll in Thane to 2,144.

As per the bulletin, 40 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,369. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported a sharp drop in new Covid-19 cases at 785, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

With these additions, the cumulative caseload increased to 80,35,046, while the overall fatality count jumped to 1,48,068.

The Covid-19 recovery count increased by 937 to touch 78,72,444, leaving Maharashtra with 14,534 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.98 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.