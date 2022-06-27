Breaking News
Thane city records 514 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.63 per cent

Updated on: 27 June,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 2,378 active cases in the city now

Thane city on Sunday reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection count to 1,89,984, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 27.

With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 2,378 active cases in the city now.




There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,132.


As per the bulletin, 252 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,85,474. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 Covid-19 cases and five deaths  taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905. The active caseload in the state is 24,608. The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.

