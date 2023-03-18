Breaking News
Thane: Civic clerk arrested for accepting bribe

Updated on: 18 March,2023 12:20 PM IST  |  Thane
Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement

Representative Image


A civic clerk in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested on Friday for demanding a bribe and receiving a part of it, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said.


Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement.



The accused sought the money to give the complainant the job under the "succession right" category, ACB said.


After being approached by the complainant, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Jadhan as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 15,000, added the statement.

Officials said citizens can reach ACB through its helpline "1064" to report bribe demands. 

