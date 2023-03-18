Thane: Civic clerk arrested for accepting bribe

Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement

Representative Image

A civic clerk in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested on Friday for demanding a bribe and receiving a part of it, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said.

Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement.

The accused sought the money to give the complainant the job under the "succession right" category, ACB said.

Also Read: Thane: Man booked for cheating auto driver of Rs 9 lakh on job pretext

After being approached by the complainant, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Jadhan as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 15,000, added the statement.

Officials said citizens can reach ACB through its helpline "1064" to report bribe demands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.