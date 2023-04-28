The victim lodged a complaint against an unidentified woman, based on which a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and also the Information and Technology (IT) Act was registered at Kapurbawdi police station

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane: Company secretary loses Rs 11 lakh to online part-time job fraud x 00:00

A 50-year-old man, who works as a company secretary in Thane city of Maharashtra, has lost nearly Rs 11 lakh after a cyber fraudster tricked him by offering a part-time online job, police said on Friday.

The victim lodged a complaint against an unidentified woman, based on which a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and also the Information and Technology (IT) Act was registered at Kapurbawdi police station, they said.

Also Read: Thane: Man who had attended Maharashtra Bhushan award function dies

"In the complaint, the victim said that last month, he received a text message on his Twitter handle from another user, who offered a part-time job to him. After he accepted the offer, he was asked to use certain mobile apps and make payments, which he did," an official said.

As part of the job, the victim was asked to rate hotels and tourist spots for which he was offered commission. He was asked to join some travel platforms and was asked to make payments for that, the police official added.

"Initially, with the aim of gaining his confidence, he was given some bonus. However, he soon stopped getting any commission or bonus and lost Rs 10,72,517. When he tried to contact the accused, she was unreachable, following which he approached the police," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.