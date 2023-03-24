Thane: Cops seize 2,000 kg of beef in Kalyan; two booked

The police intercepted the vehicle at Khadakpada circle in Kalyan around 11.45 am on Thursday, the official said

Representative Image

The police seized 2,000 kg of beef from a tempo at Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The police intercepted the vehicle at Khadakpada circle in Kalyan around 11.45 am on Thursday, the official said.

Also Read: Thane: Man held for abetting suicide of daughter-in-law

The persons present in the vehicle, however, managed to escape the scene, he said.

An offence under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 1995 and Municipal Corporation Act has been registered, the official said.

The accused had allegedly transported beef illegally and abandoned the vehicle on seeing the police, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.