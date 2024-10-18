Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane court acquits man of daughters kidnap and murder

Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

As per the prosecution, Maldar was addicted to gambling and would often have minor disagreements with his wife

Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
x
00:00

A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a 34-year-old man facing charges for the kidnap and murder of his eight-year-old daughter nearly three years ago, citing lack of evidence. In his order dated October 10, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal held that the prosecution had failed to back its claims against Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar.


As per the prosecution, Maldar was addicted to gambling and would often have minor disagreements with his wife. When his wife was at a hospital on December 3, 2021, she received a call from her husband shortly after midnight saying he had killed their daughter Mahira. Advocate Sagar R Kolhe, who represented Maldar, successfully argued that there were inconsistencies in the prosecution’s claims.


“There is no motive attributed to the accused for killing his daughter...the informant (wife) admitted that she used to have minor quarrels with the accused and that the accused loved Mahira,” observed the judge. The court also pointed to discrepancies in the accounts of the policemen who responded to the scene.


“As far as kidnapping is concerned, admittedly the accused was the father of the victim, and I fail to understand how an offence of kidnapping would be made out against the accused,” the judge noted. Acquitting Maldar, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK