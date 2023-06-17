Thane Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for killing friend

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Thane for allegedly killing his friend and dumping his body in a river

"The suspect has claimed that he killed the victim as the latter often passed abusive remarks on his dead parents," the official said.

According to the police official, the body of a man tied with a huge stone was found in a river on June 11.

As the police began a probe, the Murbad police received a complaint about a missing man named Hemant, alias Kiran Nandu Kadav (24) of Dhanivali in the area.

The police official said the body recovered from the river turned out to be of the missing man.

Working on intelligence and technical inputs, police zeroed in on Kadav's friend Radheshyam Mohilal Singh.

Police learnt that Singh had lost his parents when he was young.

"He and Kadav became friends six months ago and would drink together at times. However, Kadav would pass abusive remarks on Singh's parents," Prasad Pandhre, senior inspector of the Murbad police station said quoting the suspect.

Tired of his friend's snide remarks, Singh hit Kadav with a stone and strangulated him to death.

"Singh later dumped the body in a river," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)