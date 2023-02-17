Breaking News
Thane Crime: TMC official thrashed for ‘threatening’ Awhad kin

Updated on: 17 February,2023 06:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Thane police has registered an FIR against Awhad and several others in connection with the matter

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. File Pic


Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly assaulted by supporters of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad outside the Thane civic body headquarters on Wednesday. The Thane police has registered an FIR against Awhad and several others in connection with the matter.


This comes after an audio clip went viral which allegedly belonged to Aher. Aher is allegedly heard threatening to kill Awhad’s daughter and son-in-law. The supporters of Awhad surrounded Aher and allegedly thrashed him in the parking area of Thane Municipal Corporation.



Awhad claimed he was not aware of any assault and alleged that Aher had connections with the underworld and had hired a shooter to kill his daughter in Spain. A case was registered after the alleged assault.


