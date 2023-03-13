Breaking News
Thane district records 11 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 60

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:07 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

With the latest addition of cases on Sunday, the district currently has 60 active cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


A total of 11 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking the overall tally of infections to 7,47,564, a health official told news agency PTI on Monday.


With the latest addition of cases on Sunday, the district currently has 60 active cases, he said.



The overall Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,969 with no fresh fatality on Sunday, while the count of recoveries is 7,36,307, the official added.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 101 cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,38,437, the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,424, while the count of recoveries reached 79,89,462 after 36 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. The state now has 551 active cases.

At least 8,922 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,01,776.

Mumbai saw 19 new cases on Sunday, which took its tally to 11,54,624, which includes 19,747 casualties.

Of the latest infections, 40 were recorded in the Mumbai circle, followed by 25 in Pune, 16 in Nashik, seven in Kolhapur, six each in Latur and Akola circles and one in Nagpur.

(With inputs from PTI)

