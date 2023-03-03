Thane: Duo attacks builder with axe for not paying Rs 1 crore extortion money

The station house officer of Daighar police station said the accused, identified as Sachin Patil and Gurunath Bhoir, were trying to extort money from the 36-year-old complainant for the past two weeks saying he had earned a lot from his business

Representative Image

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday registered a case against two men for seriously injuring a builder after he refused to comply with their demand for extortion money of Rs 1 crore, said an official.

No one has been arrested yet, he said.

The station house officer of Daighar police station said the accused, identified as Sachin Patil and Gurunath Bhoir, were trying to extort money from the 36-year-old complainant for the past two weeks saying he had earned a lot from his business.

Also Read: Thane: Poster warning against feeding pigeons goes viral, civic body clarifies

The accused went to the complainant's home on Wednesday night to extract money from him, said the official.

They first tried to bundle him into their car. When he resisted and foiled their attempt, the duo attacked the builder with an axe, leaving him severely injured, said the official.

The two also allegedly threatened the builder's neighbours with sharp weapons when they tried to intervene, the official said, quoting the complaint.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.