Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Duo snatches 69 year old womans chain pushes her down

Thane: Duo snatches 69-year-old woman's chain, pushes her down

Updated on: 24 March,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in the city's Vartak Nagar area on March 20 but a case could not be immediately registered as the woman suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and was admitted to a hospital

Thane: Duo snatches 69-year-old woman's chain, pushes her down

Representative Image


A man and his female accomplice snatched the gold chain of a 69-year-old woman at knifepoint and injured her by pushing her down in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Friday.


The incident took place in the city's Vartak Nagar area on March 20 but a case could not be immediately registered as the woman suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and was admitted to a hospital, said the official.



Also Read: Thane: Man held for abetting suicide of daughter-in-law


The complainant was out to buy milk when a man riding a bike with a woman on the pillion intercepted her. The two threatened her with a knife and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 60,000 before pushing her down, he said.

The woman told the police that it all happened in a matter of seconds and she was too shocked to remember any details about the duo, said the official, adding that an investigation is underway to track down the chain-snatchers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK