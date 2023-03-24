Thane: Duo snatches 69-year-old woman's chain, pushes her down

The incident took place in the city's Vartak Nagar area on March 20 but a case could not be immediately registered as the woman suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and was admitted to a hospital

Representative Image

A man and his female accomplice snatched the gold chain of a 69-year-old woman at knifepoint and injured her by pushing her down in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the city's Vartak Nagar area on March 20 but a case could not be immediately registered as the woman suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and was admitted to a hospital, said the official.

The complainant was out to buy milk when a man riding a bike with a woman on the pillion intercepted her. The two threatened her with a knife and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 60,000 before pushing her down, he said.

The woman told the police that it all happened in a matter of seconds and she was too shocked to remember any details about the duo, said the official, adding that an investigation is underway to track down the chain-snatchers.

