Thane: Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Representative Image

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, for staying without a visa or passport, an official said on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody from Nayanagar in Mira Road on Thursday, said senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao from the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

The eight persons did odd jobs for a living, he said, adding that they have been booked under the Indian Passports Act and The Foreigners Act.

