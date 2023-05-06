Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Thane: Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Updated on: 06 May,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody from Nayanagar in Mira Road on Thursday, said senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao from the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police

Thane: Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Eight Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay
x
00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, for staying without a visa or passport, an official said on Saturday.


The Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody from Nayanagar in Mira Road on Thursday, said senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao from the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.



Also Read: Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad


The eight persons did odd jobs for a living, he said, adding that they have been booked under the Indian Passports Act and The Foreigners Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK