Thane: Elderly woman found dead in Masunda lake

The persons who found her body in Masunda Lake around 9.30 am, had alerted the fire station

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a lake in Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official told PTI. The woman’s body was spotted by residents floating in the Masunda Lake.

The persons who found her body in Masunda Lake around 9.30 am, had alerted the fire station, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell told PTI. The official added that firemen and an RDMC team recovered the body of the woman who seemed to be in her mid to late 60s.

The officials have sent the body for a post-mortem at the civil hospital meanwhile a case of an accidental death has been registered.

Masunda Lake, also known as Talaopali Lake, is frequented by many joggers in the morning. The discovery of the dead body in the lake on Tuesday morning had created panic among those who frequent the lake.

