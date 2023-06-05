Thane: Electric works contractor injured in firing in Titwala

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday when the contractor was standing near his house in Titwala area, Kalyan taluka police station's inspector Jitendra Thakur said

A 52-year-old contractor involved in the installation of electric meters was injured after unidentified persons allegedly fired at him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday when the contractor was standing near his house in Titwala area, Kalyan taluka police station's inspector Jitendra Thakur told PTI.

Some persons arrived there and allegedly fired at him from point blank range, he said.

The contractor was injured. He was initially rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in neighbouring Mumbai, the official told PTI.

The police did not give details about the number of culprits and the vehicle used by them for travelling.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

Meanwhile, an offence has been registered against a house owner for allegedly stealing electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported PTI.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Electricity Act has been registered against the alleged accused who owns a bungalow in Desai village area, an official told PTI.

While conducting an inspection in the area, officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) found that power had been stolen between May 2022 and May 2023 directly from the electricity pole bypassing the meter, he said.

At least 19,784 units of electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh has been stolen, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)