Thane: Fire breaks out at auto spare parts garage in Majiwada, no casualty reported

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said that no one was injured in the fire

Representative Image

A fire broke out in a garage where motor vehicle spare parts and other items were kept in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told news agency PTI that no one was injured in the fire which erupted at around 5 am in the 2,000 sq ft garage located in the Majiwada area.

He further said that soon after being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 6 am.

Also Read: Case against two men in Thane for killing friend six years ago

Some old auto parts, grease and other spare parts of vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire. Cooling operation is underway and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, Sawant added.

On Friday, a fire broke out at a loom manufacturing factory at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district. No one was injured in the blaze that destroyed the unit located in the Narpoli area.

The fire started around 1.15 am and was put out at 4 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said Avinash Sawant.

(With inputs from PTI)