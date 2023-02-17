Thane: Fire breaks out at loom manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi

Regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said that no one was injured in the blaze that destroyed the unit located in the Narpoli area

Representative Image

A fire broke out at a loom manufacturing factory at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning.

Regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told news agency PTI that no one was injured in the blaze that destroyed the unit located in the Narpoli area.

The fire started around 1.15 am and was put out at 4 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

On Thursday, thirteen people, including a two-year-old child, were rescued after a fire broke out in an electrical meter box of a four-storey building in Thane.

Also Read: Thane: Cops to be deployed at railway station to discipline errant rickshaw drivers, says TMC chief

As per Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC, no one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 7.30 am in the building located in the Charai area.

RDMC's chief Avinash Sawant told PTI that a bookstore is located on the ground floor of the building and two rooms on the first floor are being used as a godown of the bookstore. A temple is located on the building's fourth floor.

After being alerted, three fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot. A team of the RDMC also reached the spot.

Firemen and the RDMC team rescued 13 people, including four senior citizens, five women and a toddler.

The books godown was gutted in the fire. The blaze was doused after hectic efforts for about two hour, Sawant said.

(With inputs from PTI)