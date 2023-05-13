Thane: Fire breaks out in electricity meter box room of a residential building

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 10.04 am on Saturday

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell

A fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a residential building in Thane's Panchpakhadi area on Saturday.

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 10.04 am on Saturday. According to RDMC, the fire broke out in the power meter room located on the ground floor of the Shripal Complex in the Panchpakhadi area.

No casualty was reported. Firemen, electricity and police personnel were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported in the Vartak Nagar area, where a broke out in an electricity meter box room of a shop. The fire broke out at 2.30 am on Saturday in the power meter room of Mehek Provision, Dry Fruit and General Store. No casualty was reported.

Firemen, electricity and police personnel were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 3.07 am.

On Friday, four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, an official told news agency PTI.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours.

The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)