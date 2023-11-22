Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Fire breaks out in garbage piled alongside road in Diva

Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage piled alongside road in Diva

Updated on: 22 November,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A garbage pile on the roadside in Thane district caught fire on Wednesday near Vaibhav Dhaba in Diva.

Fireman engaged in firefighting/ DMU

On Wednesday, a fire broke out in a pile of garbage accumulated on the roadside in Thane district. According to the information received by the Disaster management unit, the garbage accumulated near Vaibhav Dhaba in Diva had caught fire. 


The officials further stated that the fire broke out around 8.25 am on Wednesday and was extinguished around 9.30 am. They added that one rescue vehicle and one wanted tanker were present at the spot. 


The officials added that no injuries were reported in the incident and that the situation is "under control". 


The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.  Further details awaited. 

Meanwhile, previously, as many as thirty electricity meters were reportedly gutted in a fire that broke out in a meter box room of an eight-storey apartment building in Thane's Ghodbunder area, reported PTI. 

According to the news agency, nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted in the building located in the Waghbil area. Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, was quoted saying that the local fire brigade personnel and disaster management cell team had rushed to the spot and that one fire engine was engaged in a firefighting operation. He said 45 residents were stranded in the building and were rescued successfully. 

A septuagenarian stuck in her flat was rescued, he said, adding that the officials are conducting a probe into what caused the fire. 

Another incident of fire was reported from Bhiwandi as well

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out in Thane district's Bhiwandi on Tuesday night and the fire was extinguished in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the preliminary information, the incident occurred at a cotton yarn manufacturing unit in Osia Mata Compound in Raj Mata Complex in Bhiwandi. 

The blaze in the unit began around 9.35 pm. After receiving notification, fire brigade units from Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan rushed to the spot. 

The officials stated that the Bhiwandi fire brigade unit had deployed two fire engines. At the same time, Thane's team arrived with a jumbo water tanker vehicle and Kalyan's brigade had sent one fire engine to the site. As per the latest update from the officials of the Bhiwandi fire brigade, the fire was completely extinguished by them by approximately 3.35 am on Wednesday. 

 

thane mumbai mumbai news Mumbai Fire Brigade maharashtra

