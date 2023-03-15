Thane: Fire breaks out in hospital; no injuries reported

No one was injured in the fire that was confined to the inverter, a power backup system, at the hospital located on the first floor of a 17-storey building at Shil, he said

A fire broke out in a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane and was extinguished in less than half an hour, an official said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire that was confined to the inverter, a power backup system, at the hospital located on the first floor of a 17-storey building at Shil, he said.

After being alerted about the fire which started around 11 pm on Tuesday, firefighters and a team from Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell reached the spot, he said.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, said RDMC chief Avinash Sawant, adding that no patient or hospital staff suffered any injuries.

