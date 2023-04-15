Thane: Fire erupts at industrial estate; no casualties reported

The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell

A fire erupted in an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze within an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Friday, in a separate incident, fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of south Mumbai. The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official told PTI. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, an official added.

