Thane: Five booked for cheating powerloom unit owner of Rs 1.13 cr in Bhiwandi

The Thane Police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly cheating a powerloom unit owner in Bhiwandi of Rs 1.13 crore.

The 53-year-old victim, having a powerloom unit in Thane district's Bhiwandi area, supplied cloth material to the accused between 2013 and 2016 for which they needed to pay Rs 1,13,61,662, the police official said.

The powerloom owner went to them on April 5, 2022, to ask for his payment, but the accused refused to pay the money.

"The accused also threatened him with dire consequences and to kill him by hiring contract killers," he said quoting the complaint.

"The victim on Saturday lodged a police complaint based on which a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions," added the official.

A probe was on into the case.

(with inputs from PTI)