Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Four firefighters hospitalised after blaze at multiplex cafetaria

Thane: Four firefighters hospitalised after blaze at multiplex cafetaria

Updated on: 26 June,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, Avinash Sawant, said the fire broke out at the cafeteria of the multiplex located on the third floor of the building around 11.20 pm on June 25

Thane: Four firefighters hospitalised after blaze at multiplex cafetaria

Representative image


Four firefighters were hospitalised while trying to douse the fire that broke out at a cafeteria of a multiplex inside a mall in Thane. Most of them complained of breathing difficulties. According to officials, the incident occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, Avinash Sawant, said the fire broke out at the cafeteria of the multiplex located on the third floor of the building around 11.20 pm on June 25. "The fire spread to the adjoining area and panic spread in the multiplex, where the spectators rushed out to safety. Two fire engines along with the teams of fire brigade and the RDMC reached the spot and began the firefighting operation. The fire was finally doused after nearly five hours," he said, adding that some nearby shops suffered major damages.




During the operation, three firefighters complained of breathing problem, while another one suffered injuries due to some broken glass pieces at the site, he said.


"All of them were admitted to a civic-run hospital, where they are currently being treated," Sawant said. A probe is underway. 

With inputs from PTI

thane mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK