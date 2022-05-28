Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The four had called up Wagle Fire Station for help after which a team comprising firemen and civic personnel mounted a search-and-rescue effort

Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four youngsters in the 16-21 age group who lost their way during a trek to the Mama-Bacha Hills here on Saturday morning were rescued by a civic team, an official said.

The four had called up Wagle Fire Station for help after which a team comprising firemen and civic personnel mounted a search-and-rescue effort, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.




"The search went on from 10:30am to 12:30pm. The four youngsters, identified as Darshan Patil (21), Sartak Dighe (18), Harshal Patil (15) and Spandan Narvekar (16), were handed over to Vartak Nagar police for further help," he said. 


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK