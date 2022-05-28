Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

The four had called up Wagle Fire Station for help after which a team comprising firemen and civic personnel mounted a search-and-rescue effort
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Four youngsters in the 16-21 age group who lost their way during a trek to the Mama-Bacha Hills here on Saturday morning were rescued by a civic team, an official said.
The four had called up Wagle Fire Station for help after which a team comprising firemen and civic personnel mounted a search-and-rescue effort, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.
"The search went on from 10:30am to 12:30pm. The four youngsters, identified as Darshan Patil (21), Sartak Dighe (18), Harshal Patil (15) and Spandan Narvekar (16), were handed over to Vartak Nagar police for further help," he said.