Thane jail staffer goes missing after making allegations against senior colleagues

Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Thane
Ashok Pallewad had gone to work on May 21 and has not been seen since, after which a missing person complaint was filed with Thane Nagar police station the next day

A 30-year-old sepoy attached to Thane Central Jail is missing for the past three days and a search continues, a police official said on Tuesday.

Ashok Pallewad had gone to work on May 21 and has not been seen since, after which a missing person complaint was filed with Thane Nagar police station the next day, he said.




Sources said he had recently made allegations against some senior colleagues.


