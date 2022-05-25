Thane jail staffer goes missing after making allegations against senior colleagues

Ashok Pallewad had gone to work on May 21 and has not been seen since, after which a missing person complaint was filed with Thane Nagar police station the next day

Representational Image

A 30-year-old sepoy attached to Thane Central Jail is missing for the past three days and a search continues, a police official said on Tuesday.

Ashok Pallewad had gone to work on May 21 and has not been seen since, after which a missing person complaint was filed with Thane Nagar police station the next day, he said.

Sources said he had recently made allegations against some senior colleagues.

Show full article