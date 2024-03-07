Breaking News
Thane MACT awards Rs 17 lakh compensation to girl injured in 2018 road accident
Thane MACT awards Rs 17 lakh compensation to girl injured in 2018 road accident

Updated on: 07 March,2024 03:57 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The victim, an 18-year-old HSC (Class 12) student at the time of the tragedy, sustained serious injuries, including the loss of a finger, making it difficult for her to do daily duties

Representative Image

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane, Maharashtra, has awarded Rs 17 lakh in compensation to a girl who was severely injured in a road accident in 2018.


The victim, an 18-year-old HSC (Class 12) student at the time of the tragedy, sustained serious injuries, including the loss of a finger, making it difficult for her to do daily duties, reported PTI. 


According to the tribunal's order issued on February 15, tribunal chairman and district judge S B Agrawal directed the owner of the offending truck and the insurer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd, to pay the compensation plus 7.50 per cent per year interest from the date the claim was filed, PTI report added. 


According to the report, the accident happened on November 24, 2018, while the victim was riding a pillion on her father's two-wheeler. The truck rear-ended their vehicle, forcing her to fall and suffer serious injuries. As a result, she was hospitalised for 83 days at J J Hospital in Mumbai, where she underwent surgery and had one of her right-hand fingers amputated.

In her petition to the tribunal, the victim described the severity of her injuries and the ensuing effects on her life, including her incapacity to attend college and conduct daily activities successfully. She requested Rs 56.26 lakh in compensation for medical expenditures, future loss of income, and other associated costs, the report added. 

According to the report, following a thorough evaluation of the evidence and testimony, the tribunal found in favour of the victim, giving her Rs 17,03,330 in compensation for medical bills, future loss of income, pain and suffering, and other relevant expenses.

Meanwhile, the MACT had recently awarded the family of a 48-year-old man who died in a traffic accident in 2018 Rs 1.35 crore. According to a PTI report, MACT Chairman SB Agrawal issued an order on February 12 instructing the owner of the bus involved in the accident and its insurance company to jointly pay the compensation amount, as well as an interest rate of 7.5 per cent from the date of petition filing until payment realisation.

The report stated that a bus on the Sinnar-Shirdi route on November 11, 2018, struck Agnel Iypunny Chakramakil, a Thane resident, and four other occupants of the automobile.

thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
