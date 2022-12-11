Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  Thane
Thane: MACT awards Rs 23.4 lakh to kin of businessman killed in motorcycle accident

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 23.41 lakh to the son of a businessman who was killed in a road accident in 2016.


MACT member M M Walimohammed directed the two respondents, the owner of the offending motorcycle and the insurer ICICI Lombard Gen. Insurance Co. Ltd, to make the payment jointly and severally with an interest of 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.



A copy of the order passed on November 23 was made available on Saturday.


Appearing for the claimant, advocate S T Kadam submitted before the tribunal that the victim Bipin Sheth (59), who was a businessman, was earning Rs 25,142 per month.

On December 29, 2016, the victim was riding his motorcycle towards Vashi in Navi Mumbai, when another two-wheeler rammed into the vehicle. The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained severe injuries.

The victim died during treatment at a hospital and had incurred medical expenses to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, the tribunal was informed.

The compensation amount includes Rs 5.44 lakh towards medical bills and hospital bills and Rs 10,000 for funeral expenses. 

