A 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting two individuals with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal

Representative Image/ Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Thane man accused of assaulting 2 persons with iron rod at Ganesh pandal x 00:00

A 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting two individuals with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal, stated a PTI report. The incident, which transpired on Monday evening, reportedly occurred while the accused, identified as Kunal Ingle, was under the influence of alcohol. As of now, he has not been arrested, according to officials.

The altercation began when Ingle engaged in a dispute with two men who were involved in decorating the pandal. He subsequently assaulted them with an iron rod, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the police have registered a case against Ingle under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Mumbai has leaned in devotion as the revered annual Ganesh Chaturthi festivities commended today. The 10-day festival is marked by the decoration of pandals and homes, creating an atmosphere of spiritual grandeur. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has granted permission to a total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' to organize public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals'. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are most patronised in the city. Many have gone all out with themes for the pandals which include the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Many thronged to the popular shopping spots in Mumbai like Dadar, Crawford Market, Lohar Chawl and others to buy the decor items, flowers and other materials used during the festive season.

The majority of the big mandals bring their idols in advance with a grand procession and install them in the pandals while household 'bappas' make their way homes on Tuesday morning.

Famous pandals across the city are expecting a huge footfall. Devotees are expected to visit Lalbaug to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja in huge numbers followed by GSB Seva Mandal's Ganapati in Sion, known for its riches and grandeur. Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Andheri, Fort, Chinchpokli, Ganesh Galli etc. Apart from these, people will also get to see the city's tallest Ganesha at 45 feet in the Khetwadi area of Girgaon.

With PTI inputs