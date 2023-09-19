Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane man accused of assaulting 2 persons with iron rod at Ganesh pandal

Thane man accused of assaulting 2 persons with iron rod at Ganesh pandal

Updated on: 19 September,2023 04:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting two individuals with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal

Thane man accused of assaulting 2 persons with iron rod at Ganesh pandal

Representative Image/ Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane man accused of assaulting 2 persons with iron rod at Ganesh pandal
x
00:00

A 30-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting two individuals with an iron rod at a Lord Ganesh pandal, stated a PTI report. The incident, which transpired on Monday evening, reportedly occurred while the accused, identified as Kunal Ingle, was under the influence of alcohol. As of now, he has not been arrested, according to officials.


The altercation began when Ingle engaged in a dispute with two men who were involved in decorating the pandal. He subsequently assaulted them with an iron rod, the report stated. 


In response, the police have registered a case against Ingle under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 


Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Mumbai has leaned in devotion as the revered annual Ganesh Chaturthi festivities commended today. The 10-day festival is marked by the decoration of pandals and homes, creating an atmosphere of spiritual grandeur.  The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has granted permission to a total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' to organize public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals'. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are most patronised in the city. Many have gone all out with themes for the pandals which include the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. 

Many thronged to the popular shopping spots in Mumbai like Dadar, Crawford Market, Lohar Chawl and others to buy the decor items, flowers and other materials used during the festive season. 

The majority of the big mandals bring their idols in advance with a grand procession and install them in the pandals while household 'bappas' make their way homes on Tuesday morning. 

Famous pandals across the city are expecting a huge footfall. Devotees are expected to visit Lalbaug to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja in huge numbers followed by GSB Seva Mandal's Ganapati in Sion, known for its riches and grandeur. Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Andheri, Fort, Chinchpokli, Ganesh Galli etc.  Apart from these, people will also get to see the city's tallest Ganesha at 45 feet in the Khetwadi area of Girgaon.

With PTI inputs

 

Which is your favourite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan song?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra ganesh chaturthi Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK