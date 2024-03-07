The Thane man suffered burn injuries in the incident which took place in Kervele village in Murbad taluka on March 4, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article Thane man forced to dance on burning coal over suspicion of practising black magic x 00:00

Police have registered a case after some persons in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly forced a 75-year-old Thane man to dance on burning coal as a punishment over suspicion that he practised black magic, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The Thane man suffered burn injuries in the incident which took place in Kervele village in Murbad taluka on March 4, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video, which went viral on social media, some persons are seen holding the man by his hands and a crowd shouting and cheering as he is forced to dance on the burning coal.

A religious event was organised by locals near a temple in the village and at that time 15-20 persons allegedly barged into the man's house, pulled him out, took him to place of event and forced him to dance on burning coal, Murbad police station inspector Pramod Babar said, reported PTI.

Some of the villagers alleged he was practising black magic and also beat him up, he said.

The man suffered burn injuries on his feet and back, the police said.

After a complaint by his family members, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against some persons under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt, assault, etc,) 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, a woman allegedly manhandled two women police personnel in Navi Mumbai when they tried to pacify her to clear the way for an auto-rickshaw to take an ill person to a hospital, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the gate of Khandeshwar police station.

A man from Panvel had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against his live-in partner over some issue. At that time, his mother, who was accompanying him, complained of chest pain, reported PTI.

As the man and his mother boarded an auto-rickshaw to go to hospital, his 24-year-old woman partner also got into the vehicle to not let it move, the official said.

When two women personnel - an assistant police inspector and a constable - tried to pacify her and pull her out of the auto-rickshaw, she blocked the way, shouted at the two cops, pulled them by their collar and hit them, he said, reported PTI.

The two policewomen suffered injuries.

A case was later registered against the accused woman under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and a notice was served to her to appear before the police for questioning whenever required, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)