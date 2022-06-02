Breaking News
Thane: Man gets life term for killing his factory owner's wife

Updated on: 02 June,2022 12:10 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

In his order passed on May 31, district judge at Kalyan, Shoukat Gorwade, held Manoranjan Mahakand guilty of killing the 35-year-old woman

Representational Image


A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his factory owner's wife in 2016 as a result of a one-sided love affair.

In his order passed on May 31, district judge at Kalyan, Shoukat Gorwade, held Manoranjan Mahakand guilty of killing the 35-year-old woman. The convict used to work at the factory based in Ambarnath in the district.




Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that the accused used to frequently visit the house of his factory owner and fell in love with his wife.


