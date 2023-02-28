Thane: Man held for break-ins, thefts; valuables worth Rs 12 lakh recovered

A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division

Representative Image

The police have arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts and recovered valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 9 out 10 students stressed due to study pressure, reveals mental health survey

During interrogation, it was found that the accused and his accomplices were allegedly involved in 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in the limits of various police stations in the town, he said.

The police have recovered stolen ornaments and cash worth Rs 12 lakh, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the other accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.