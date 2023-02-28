Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man held for break ins thefts valuables worth Rs 12 lakh recovered

Thane: Man held for break-ins, thefts; valuables worth Rs 12 lakh recovered

Updated on: 28 February,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division

Thane: Man held for break-ins, thefts; valuables worth Rs 12 lakh recovered

Representative Image


The police have arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts and recovered valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.


A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division.



Also Read: Maharashtra: 9 out 10 students stressed due to study pressure, reveals mental health survey


During interrogation, it was found that the accused and his accomplices were allegedly involved in 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in the limits of various police stations in the town, he said.

The police have recovered stolen ornaments and cash worth Rs 12 lakh, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the other accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra news mumbai news kalyan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK