Thane: Man held for killing colleague in Bhiwandi

The incident took place in Bhiwandi, the Nizampura police station official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his factory colleague, a police official said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, the accused beat to death Deepak Barman after a petty argument. Both hail from West Bengal. Further probe into the incident is underway," he said.

