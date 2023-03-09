Breaking News
Thane: Man held for killing colleague in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place in Bhiwandi, the Nizampura police station official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his factory colleague, a police official said on Thursday.


"On Wednesday, the accused beat to death Deepak Barman after a petty argument. Both hail from West Bengal. Further probe into the incident is underway," he said.

