Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man held for sodomising teen boy in Kalyan lodge

Thane: Man held for sodomising teen boy in Kalyan lodge

Updated on: 30 March,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The boy was trying to hail a rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday when the accused offered him a lift on his scooter, the Kolsewadi police station official said

Thane: Man held for sodomising teen boy in Kalyan lodge

Representative Image


A man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.


The boy was trying to hail a rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday when the accused offered him a lift on his scooter, the Kolsewadi police station official said.



Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Two doctors booked for negligence on police constable's complaints


"However, the man took him to a lodge, spiked his drink and sodomised him. A case was registered for unnatural sex and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra kalyan news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK