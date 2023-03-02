Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend after quarrel in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 02 March,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The two consumed liquor late Wednesday night near the gate of a housing complex in Ulhasnagar township

Representative Image


A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old friend after a quarrel between them over some issue in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.


The two consumed liquor late Wednesday night near the gate of a housing complex in Ulhasnagar township.



They had a fight over some issue following which the accused, Ajay Chavan (24), allegedly hit his friend Niranjan in the abdomen with a bamboo stick, an official from Ulhasnagar's central police station said.


The victim collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

